Amir Khan Wants To Bowl Like Shoaib Akhtar

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Pacer Mohammad Amir Khan wants to bowl like Shoaib Akhtar and aims to play a key role for Pakistan in the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup to take place in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

The right-armer is the latest in the assembly line of Pakistan teenage fast bowlers following in the footsteps of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Musa Khan and Mohammad Hasnain.

The Swat-born can clock the 140kmph mark on the speed gun, said a press release issued here.

Featuring in a training camp in September last year at the National Cricket academy (NCA), Amir found himself bowling with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz who gave him useful tips.

Amir said he aims to perform in every World Cup game and play a role in the team's success. "I have worked hard on improving my run-up with the coaches. Our bowling coach Rao Iftikhar has worked with me and I have the support of the whole coaching staff. When I was at NCA, I bowled with Wahab and Amir. Both gave me useful tips which gave me a lot of confidence and heart.

They told me to maintain my line and length and learn the slower ball," he said.

Amir, who first started playing cricket after watching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on tv, took a keen interest in tape-ball cricket where he made a name for his fast bowling before his rapid rise at the national junior level last year after he switched to the cricket ball.

The youngster wants to bowl quick like Shoaib and also admires the skills of England's James Anderson.

Pakistan who are placed in Group C, play Scotland in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, January 19.

Their second match is against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, January 22, followed by the third and final group match against Bangladesh on Friday, January 24. All three games will be played in Potchefstroom.

Pakistan squad includes Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Amir Ali, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Fahad Munir, Haider Ali (vice-captain), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Tahir Hussain.

