Amir Leaves Fo England To Join Pak Cricket Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Amir leaves fo England to join Pak cricket squad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran left here on Friday morning for England to join Pakistan cricket squad.

Both became eligible to travel to England after their second COVID-19 tests returned negative, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board.

As per the revised COVID-19 regulations, Imran is categorized as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.

More Stories From Sports

