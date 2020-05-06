Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wining World Cup after 1992

(@fidahassanain)

The former left-handed batsman says that there is a reason behind this drama and asked the authorities concerned to investigate this matter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) After Muhammad Asif, former Test Opener Aamir Sohail has also blamed former captain and fast-bowling king Wasim Akram for leading Pakistan to continuous failure in winning World Cup after 1992.

Amir Suhail has said that the major reason behind the failure of the national cricket team was that Wasim Akram was made the captain of the national side in the last minute till the 2003 World Cup.

“That is very simple. Put the 1992 World Cup to one side and talk about the 1996 World Cup. In 1995, Ramiz Raja was captain. Saleem Malik was the captain before that, he was very successful and if he could have spent one more year as captain then Wasim would not have been leading the side,” said Amir Suhail, left-hand batsman.

“Wasim Akram was given the role almost before every World Cup,” said Suhail, adding that it continued till 2003.

The major contribution of Wasim Akram, he said, was that he made sure that Pakistan did not win a world Cup after 1992.

“The biggest contribution by Wasim Akram, look, is about his role leading Pakistan not to win a single World-Cup after 1992,” said Amir Suhail. He went on to say that Imran Khan should be very grateful lto him and he is by awarding him the presidential award.

“We would have won World-Cup I 1996, 99 and World-Cup of 2003 if he ( Wasim Akram) had been sincere with the country,” he further said.

He asked the authorities concerned to investigate this matter.

“There was a reason behind this drama which must be investigated,” he said, adding that the culprit behind this issue must be brought to justice.

Aamir was the part of the 1992 World Cup-winning side.