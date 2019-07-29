UrduPoint.com
Amir Was Set To Retire Two Years Ago, MD, PCB

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Managing Director, Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan on Monday disclosed that pacer Muhammad Amir was set to retire from test cricket two year ago, but timely intervention of Pakistan Cricket team's coach, Mickey Arthur persuaded him to change his mind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Managing Director, Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan on Monday disclosed that pacer Muhammad Amir was set to retire from test cricket two year ago, but timely intervention of Pakistan Cricket team's coach, Mickey Arthur persuaded him to change his mind.

"Amir decided to quit test cricket two years ago and discussed it with Mickey Arthur who had few sessions with him on this issue and eventually made him understand that it is not the right decision at this stage and Amir finally changed his mind," said the PCB official here.

He said Amir has now announced his retirement from longest version of cricket and PCB respects his decision.

"We are disappointed with his decision but we have to respect his decision as we can not force him or any player to change his mind at a time when he is mentally ready not to continue," he said.

Wasim said a player is the best judge to decide when to retire and how to preserve his energy to continue in a specific version of the game knowing his body strength and most importantly his mental toughness.

"Amir knows about his body strength and future prospects in the game and I think this time he has made his mind after a thorough thought to serve one day and T20 games with a renewed zeal and determination," said the PCB official.

