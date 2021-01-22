UrduPoint.com
Amir Yamin Asks Peoples To Pray For Her Ailing Mother

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Amir Yamin asks peoples to pray for her ailing mother

The All-rounder says he will miss the ongoing Pakistan cup due to his mother who has fallen ill, and has returned home back.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Karachi: All-rounder Amir Yamin would not play Pakistan cup as his mother had fallen ill.

The 30-year old Amir had asked the people to pray for the health of his ailing mother and her early recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Amir Yamin informed his fans and friends about his decision of not taking part in the ongoing cup.

He wrote: “I am not participating on going #Pakcup and t 10 due to my Mother health requesting for duas for my Mother thnx you,”.

Amir traveled back to his home city to do care of his ailing mother. He was representing Southern Punjab in Pakistan Cup and played first three matches.

Earlier, his father died due to which he missed the PSL 5 playoff last year in November as well as the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy.

