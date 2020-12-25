UrduPoint.com
Amir Yamin Shares His Stunning “In-Swinger”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Amir Yamin shares his stunning “In-Swinger”

The 30-year old rising cricket star who is playing for Southern Punjab (SP) in QeA Trophy 2020-21 has so far taken 17 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.88 besides scoring 221 at an average of 27. 62.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Amir Yamin has enjoyed “high-rank” in the cricket fraternity as one of the best all-rounders in Pakistan.

The 30-year old rising cricket star has a fan base and his selection for the national team has always remained a hot debate on social media.

Recently, the player stunned his fans by sharing a “splendid In-Swinger” from the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy.

His In-swinger just failed the batsman on the crease.

Amir who is playing for Southern Punjab (SP) in QeA Trophy 2020-21 has so far taken 17 wickets in five matches at an average of 21 besides scoring 221 at an average of 27. 62.

