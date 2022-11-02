Amjad, Asgharm elected as President, GS of PSWF

Senior Sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik and Asghar Azeem of GTV, Karachi Wednesday elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in an election held under the chairman of Election Commissioner and Senior Sports Journalist Nadir Khawjah at a local hotel here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Senior sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik and Asghar Azeem of GTV, Karachi Wednesday elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in an election held under the chairman of Election Commissioner and Senior Sports Journalist Nadir Khawjah at a local hotel here.

Secretary General of International Sports Press Association Asia (AIPs) Amjad Aziz Malik has been elected as the President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation unopposed for the third consecutive time while Asghar Azeem was elected General Secretary unopposed for the four-year terms.

Nardar Khawaja was the Chairman of the Election committee with two other members Ijaz Butt and Qadir Khan while Niranjan, the treasurer of AIPs Asian from Nepal, the treasurer of AIPS Asia, was the observer on this occasion.

The other newly elected office-bearers who were unanimously elected including lifetime Chairman Shahid Sheikh, Amjad Aziz Malik (President), Zahid Farooq Malik (Senior Vice President), Asim Shiraz, Obaidur Rehman, Sohail Ali and Muhammad Shah Doltani (Vice Presidents), Muhammad Asghar Azeem (General Secretary), Imran Yousafzai and Abdul Jabbar Faisal are Associate Secretaries while Shahzad Malik is the Treasurer.

Executive Council members include Muhammad Asif Khan, Mehmood Riaz, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Syed Ali Hashmi, Khurram Atta Butt, Asher Butt, Nader Khawaja, Shahid Sai, Shakeel Awan, Arif Mehmood and Muhammad Ajmal.

Shahid Shaikh will be the lifetime Chairman. President of Pakistan Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik thanked the house for trusting him and said that he will try hard to fulfill their hopes. He said that the federation is moving towards development with time and hopefully in the future I will succeed in making this federation more active.