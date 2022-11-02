UrduPoint.com

Amjad, Asgharm Elected As President, GS Of PSWF

Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Amjad, Asgharm elected as President, GS of PSWF

Senior Sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik and Asghar Azeem of GTV, Karachi Wednesday elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in an election held under the chairman of Election Commissioner and Senior Sports Journalist Nadir Khawjah at a local hotel here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Senior sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik and Asghar Azeem of GTV, Karachi Wednesday elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) in an election held under the chairman of Election Commissioner and Senior Sports Journalist Nadir Khawjah at a local hotel here.

Secretary General of International Sports Press Association Asia (AIPs) Amjad Aziz Malik has been elected as the President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation unopposed for the third consecutive time while Asghar Azeem was elected General Secretary unopposed for the four-year terms.

Nardar Khawaja was the Chairman of the Election committee with two other members Ijaz Butt and Qadir Khan while Niranjan, the treasurer of AIPs Asian from Nepal, the treasurer of AIPS Asia, was the observer on this occasion.

The other newly elected office-bearers who were unanimously elected including lifetime Chairman Shahid Sheikh, Amjad Aziz Malik (President), Zahid Farooq Malik (Senior Vice President), Asim Shiraz, Obaidur Rehman, Sohail Ali and Muhammad Shah Doltani (Vice Presidents), Muhammad Asghar Azeem (General Secretary), Imran Yousafzai and Abdul Jabbar Faisal are Associate Secretaries while Shahzad Malik is the Treasurer.

Executive Council members include Muhammad Asif Khan, Mehmood Riaz, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Syed Ali Hashmi, Khurram Atta Butt, Asher Butt, Nader Khawaja, Shahid Sai, Shakeel Awan, Arif Mehmood and Muhammad Ajmal.

Shahid Shaikh will be the lifetime Chairman. President of Pakistan Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik thanked the house for trusting him and said that he will try hard to fulfill their hopes. He said that the federation is moving towards development with time and hopefully in the future I will succeed in making this federation more active.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Shahid Afridi President Of Pakistan Sports Hotel Shiraz Nepal Shakeel Turkish Lira From Asia

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of killing incident in Pakpattan

IGP takes notice of killing incident in Pakpattan

28 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz meets NPC's standing commit ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz meets NPC's standing committee chairman

30 seconds ago
 Throwball tournament postponed

Throwball tournament postponed

31 seconds ago
 Nord Stream AG Says Completed Initial Data Collect ..

Nord Stream AG Says Completed Initial Data Collection From First Line of Nord St ..

32 seconds ago
 Prohibited funding: Court extends interim bail of ..

Prohibited funding: Court extends interim bail of two accused till Nov 10

5 minutes ago
 Health centers, libraries to help connect youths w ..

Health centers, libraries to help connect youths with books: Saeed Ghani

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.