Amjad Club wins Inter-Club Volleyball final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The ongoing Inter-Club competition under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association ended in Kohat with Amjad Club defeated Prince Club in the final and clinched the trophy.

The special guest was Faqir Awan, Senior Vice President, Provincial Volleyball Association. Muhammad Awan distributed prizes among the players.

Secretary Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, International Player Habib Ullah, Liaq Khan and other important personalities, accompanied him.

Under the auspices of Provincial Volleyball Association, a volleyball final was played between Amjad Club and Prince Club at Kohat sports Complex in which Amjad Club won by 3-0.

The score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15. At the end, the special guest distributed prizes among all the winning players.