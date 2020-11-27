UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amjad Club Wins Inter-Club Volleyball Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Amjad Club wins Inter-Club Volleyball final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The ongoing Inter-Club competition under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association ended in Kohat with Amjad Club defeated Prince Club in the final and clinched the trophy.

The special guest was Faqir Awan, Senior Vice President, Provincial Volleyball Association. Muhammad Awan distributed prizes among the players.

Secretary Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, International Player Habib Ullah, Liaq Khan and other important personalities, accompanied him.

Under the auspices of Provincial Volleyball Association, a volleyball final was played between Amjad Club and Prince Club at Kohat sports Complex in which Amjad Club won by 3-0.

The score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15. At the end, the special guest distributed prizes among all the winning players.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kohat All

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

30 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

38 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

48 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

52 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

32 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.