PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary General Association International Press Sports (AIPs) Asian Amjad Aziz Malik of Pakistan will leave for Malaysia to attend the inaugural Selangor International Sports Summit 2019 , featuring leading sports specialists from Asia , will be officiated by Menteri Besar of Selangor, Y.A.B. Tuan Amirudin Bin Shari, on August 27 at Pentaling Jaya, Malaysia

Talking to APP before leaving for Malaysia, Amjad Aziz Malik disclosed that initiated by the Asian Sports Press Union (AIPS Asia) in collaboration with the Selangor state government, the summit will feature speakers from Qatar, South Korea and also several prominent Malaysian sports officials.

He disclosed that Khalid Al-Naama, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Supreme Committee, Head of Arabic Media, and Prof. Rocky Kang-Ro Yoon, President of International Sports Diplomacy Korea, are among the confirmed international speakers for the summit.

He said that the duo will discuss the importance of major sports events and how they benefit nations, and in particular the cities that host such events. He said they would share their inside knowledge of the respective events they have and will be involved in.

Prof Rocky will be able to discuss how the Summer and Winter Olympics had impacted the country and the cities involved while Khalid will talk about the challenges of hosting the World Cup.

The keynote address will be delivered by Datuk Seri Mohamed Norza Zakaria, President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia, he said. The Selangor International Sports Summit 2019 will be attended by some 300 participants, including stakeholders from the various Selangor agencies and sports bodies, representatives from some 30 AIPS, he added.

Petaling Jaya commonly called PJ by locals is a major Malaysia city originally development as satellite township for Kuala Lumpur. It is located in the Petaling District of Selangor with an area of approximately 97.2 square kilometers. Petaling Jaya was granted city status on June 20, 2006.

Petaling Jaya is surrounded by the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur to the east, Sungai Buloh to the north, Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor and Subang Jaya to the west and Bandar Kinrara to the south.