Ammad Bags PSA Squash Tournament Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2025 | 07:29 PM
Muhammad Ammad won the 1st Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Muhammad Ammad won the 1st Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.
The tournament which was presented by Sybrid Pvt Ltd and sponsored by Markhor Squash Foundation, concluded on a high note with an electrifying final match.
Ammad beat Anas Ali Shah by 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) in the final which lasted for 38 minutes. This is Ammad's 2nd consecutive PSA Satellite Tournament title.
Recent Stories
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest
Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's po ..
Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held b ..
UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival
Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title
GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of higher education
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti
More Stories From Sports
-
Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title2 minutes ago
-
Aisam awards shield to President PLTA48 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL X team captain51 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year8 hours ago
-
President Zardari gives away PSL X Luminara trophy to Lahore Qalandars55 minutes ago
-
Perera, Sikandar lead Lahore Qalandars to third PSL title8 hours ago
-
Perera, Sikandar lead Lahore Qalandars to third PSL title18 hours ago
-
Hasan, Faheem power Quetta Gladiators to 201-9 in PSL X Final21 hours ago
-
Babar Masih downs Pankaj in Asia-Oceania Q event21 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiators22 hours ago
-
Olympian Arshad Nadeem honored with best Asian athlete award24 hours ago
-
Ammad, Anas move in PSA Satellite Squash Tournament final1 day ago