Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Muhammad Ammad won the 1st Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament title here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The tournament which was presented by Sybrid Pvt Ltd and sponsored by Markhor Squash Foundation, concluded on a high note with an electrifying final match.

Ammad beat Anas Ali Shah by 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5) in the final which lasted for 38 minutes. This is Ammad's 2nd consecutive PSA Satellite Tournament title.