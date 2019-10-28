Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centuries on day one of Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI round six matches

Batsmen dominated the first day of sixth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Monday, as Ammad Alam, Muhammad Saad, Naveed Yasin and Zain Abbas scored centuries.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) Batsmen dominated the first day of sixth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Monday, as Ammad Alam, Muhammad Saad, Naveed Yasin and Zain Abbas scored centuries.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Southern Punjab made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Balochistan, they scored 363 for six in 83 overs, courtesy Zain Abbas’s 116 runs and Naveed Yasin 108 runs.

The duo contributed 179 runs for the third-wicket. Zeeshan Ashraf also chipped in with 127-ball 70, he stuck 11 fours.

For Balochistan, Ibtisam Shaikh and Jalat Khan took two wickets apiece.

In return, Balochistan were 16 for no loss in two overs when stumps were drawn.

In the second match of the day, Sindh after being put to bat were dismissed for 278 in 77.1 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

Ammad Alam top-scored with a 187-ball 144 laced with 19 fours and two sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took four wickets for 96.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 14 for no loss in six overs when stumps were drawn.

At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Muhammad Saad’s 132 helped Central Punjab post 400 for eight in 83 overs against Northern. Ifran Niazi also contributed with a quick-fire 68-ball 85. His innings included five fours and seven sixes.

Saad Nasim and Muhammad Ikhlaq also chipped in with 66 and 53 runs, respectively.

For Northern, right-arm leg spinner Usama Mir grabbed four wickets for 111 runs in 21 overs.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab v Balochistan, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab 363-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) v Balochistan 16-0, two overs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh 278 all-out, 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14-0, six overs

Central Punjab v Northern, LRCA Itefaq Ground

Central Punjab 400-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) v Northern