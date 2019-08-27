Ammad shines, winning FMC Independence Day Squash title in Punjab

Muhammad Ammad, a promising upcoming squash star, claimed another title when he won the trophy of the recently concluded FMC Independence Day Squash Championship organized by Punjab Squash Association at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Ammad, a promising upcoming squash star, claimed another title when he won the trophy of the recently concluded FMC Independence Day Squash Championship organized by Punjab Squash Association at Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ammad, a PAF academy Peshawar player, got a good start when he recorded a first round victory against Ahmad of Punjab in a 3-1 battle, followed by another victory against Azlan Khawar in the quarter-final against defeated Mutahair Ali, also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, in the semi-final before winning the final against top seed Anus Bokhari in the marathon five sets battle. The final lasted for 49th minute wherein despite losing the first two sets, Muhammad Ammad staged a strong come back and upset his top seeded rival Anus Bokhari.

When arriving Peshawar, much confidence Muhammad Ammad told APP that he want to improve his Asian ranking from 30 and for this he is under rigorous training in the PAF Squash Academy Peshawar under the supervision of Head coach Atlas Khan.

He also lauded the support extended to him by the Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman for extending all out support to him. He said due to his keen interest they have playing more tournaments and certainly attaining competitive exposure would help us more for improving our game.

About his training in the PAF Squash Academy, he said, sir Atlas Khan, the head coach of the PAF Academy along with other coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Maqsood Hanif, Safeer Khan and Tahir Iqbal are working very hard training with the players.

Muhammad Ammad disclosed that physical trainer Zeeshan has very tight schedule in the early morning starting from 5.00 a.m in the morning and continued up till 9.00 a.m. The drilling training at courts and match practices in the afternoon would prove vital for improving my game, he added.

He said his daily training time is more than four hours besides hectic school time along with two-hour tuition.

"My father is a govt servant and it is very difficult for him to bear all such expenses of my squash and school, plus tuition but things are going nice with the prayers of my mother," Ammad said.

About his squash, he said, he is current Pakistan No. 1 in Under-15 category and his Asian ranking is 30 with winning gold medals in Qatar Junior and Doha Junior when he was Under-13 in 2018 besides winning bronze medal in Brunei Darussalam while played fourth round in Pan Malaysia Junior Open.