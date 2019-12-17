Amy Jones hits fifty as England Women win T20 opener against Pakistan

Amy Jones' third T20 international fifty helped tee up England's 29-run win over Pakistan in the series opener in Malaysia

KUA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Amy Jones' third T20 international fifty helped tee up England's 29-run win over Pakistan in the series opener in Malaysia.Jones was shunted down the order to No 5 as England won the preceding ODI series 2-0 but flourished on her return to the opening spot, hitting 10 fours in her 39-ball 53.The 26-year-old put on 58 with Tammy Beaumont (30) for the second wicket after the early exit of Danni Wyatt (6) as England posted 154-4 from their 20 overs before rolling Pakistan for 125 as left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone snared three wickets and only three players made double figures.Nat Sciver (34no), Katherine Brunt (18) and Heather Knight (13 not out off 5) ensured England plundered 33 from their last three overs, with skipper Knight nailing three consecutive fours off Diana Baig in the 20th.

England seamer Freya Davies then struck twice in the first over of the reply to reduce Pakistan to 1-2, with Nahida Khan (0) caught first ball and Javeria Khan (0) bowled from the fifth.Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (60 from 58) kept her side afloat but the Asian side tumbled from 47-2 to 61-6 once Umaima Sohail (21) fell, with Ecclestone striking three times in eight deliveries.Maroof, though, found a decent ally in Sidra Nawaz (22) with the pair's 60-run stand leaving Pakistan requiring 36 from 18 balls with four wickets in hand.However, any England nerves were then snuffed out as Sciver removed Nawaz and Baig in the 18th over, while Syeda Aroob Shah was run out in the 19th, two balls before Anya Shrubsole wrapped up victory by dismissing Maroof.The three-match series continues on Thursday before concluding on Friday.