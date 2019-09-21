An fires another 66 to lead weather-hit Sanderson Farms event

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :An Byeong-hun got a hot start with four straight birdies on Friday to shoot back-to-back 66s for the clubhouse lead at the weather-hit Sanderson Farms Championship.

An led first-round leaders JT Poston and Tom Hoge by two shots with a 12-under 132 total as the second round was suspended because of darkness after storms halted play on Thursday.

Post and Hoge shot second-round 70s and were tied for second with fellow Americans George McNeill (67) and Scottie Scheffler (66).

Australia's Cameron Percy was alone in sixth on nine-under through 11 holes.

"I've been putting a lot better the last couple events, so as long as the putts keep dropping, let's see if I can win this season," said An, who is trying to strengthen his position to make the International Presidents Cup team as a captain's pick.

The second round will resume Saturday morning at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Storms halted play in the first round and organizers had to play catchup on Friday.

South Korea's An has made just one bogey in two rounds. He opened his second round with four straight birdies then added two more on eight and nine for six birdies on the front nine. His only blemish came on the par-five fifth hole after hitting his second shot into the water.

The 28-year-old An has three worldwide wins, including the European Tour's 2015 BMW PGA Championship, but is seeking his first on the US PGA TOUR.

Ten years ago, An became the youngest US Amateur champion in history. At age 17, he beat Ben Martin in the final at Southern Hills, breaking a record once held by Tiger Woods.

Poston remains in contention just two adrift of An. He won his first tour title at last month's Wyndham Championship.

Seventeen-year-old Akshay Bhatia missed the projected cut by three strokes after shooting rounds of 70-74 in his professional debut.