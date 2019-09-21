UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Fires Another 66 To Lead Weather-hit Sanderson Farms Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:00 AM

An fires another 66 to lead weather-hit Sanderson Farms event

Los Angeles, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :An Byeong-hun got a hot start with four straight birdies on Friday to shoot back-to-back 66s for the clubhouse lead at the weather-hit Sanderson Farms Championship.

An led first-round leaders JT Poston and Tom Hoge by two shots with a 12-under 132 total as the second round was suspended because of darkness after storms halted play on Thursday.

Post and Hoge shot second-round 70s and were tied for second with fellow Americans George McNeill (67) and Scottie Scheffler (66).

Australia's Cameron Percy was alone in sixth on nine-under through 11 holes.

"I've been putting a lot better the last couple events, so as long as the putts keep dropping, let's see if I can win this season," said An, who is trying to strengthen his position to make the International Presidents Cup team as a captain's pick.

The second round will resume Saturday morning at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Storms halted play in the first round and organizers had to play catchup on Friday.

South Korea's An has made just one bogey in two rounds. He opened his second round with four straight birdies then added two more on eight and nine for six birdies on the front nine. His only blemish came on the par-five fifth hole after hitting his second shot into the water.

The 28-year-old An has three worldwide wins, including the European Tour's 2015 BMW PGA Championship, but is seeking his first on the US PGA TOUR.

Ten years ago, An became the youngest US Amateur champion in history. At age 17, he beat Ben Martin in the final at Southern Hills, breaking a record once held by Tiger Woods.

Poston remains in contention just two adrift of An. He won his first tour title at last month's Wyndham Championship.

Seventeen-year-old Akshay Bhatia missed the projected cut by three strokes after shooting rounds of 70-74 in his professional debut.

Related Topics

Water Wyndham George Lead Jackson Tiger Woods 2015 BMW

Recent Stories

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

10 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

25 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

40 minutes ago

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates ..

40 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.