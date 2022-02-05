Ana in front at 1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The three rounds 1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf Championship entered the final phase at the charismatic par 72 Royal Palm Golf Course after the completion of two zealously played golf rounds here on Saturday and Ana James Gill emerged as the leader.

After the early morning start the participating ladies endured the chilly weather and continued their golfing activity without being pestered by cold hands and any form of cramps.

In formidable form was Ana James Gill of Royal Palm who played her shots with composure and equilibrium and managed to end up as the leader with two rounds aggregate score of 165 ,composed of gross 81 in the first round and 84 in the second round. As for her deft and capable adversaries, Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya is placed merely one stroke behind her at a two rounds aggregate score of 166,while Rimsha Ijaz also of Defence Raya is at 167.

Based on this standing the final 18 holes round tomorrow Sunday will generate quite a few twists and turns in the flow of the championship and right now one cannot predict a winner of the prestigious Fatima Jinnah Golf Event.

A few others who are in the run for honors are daunting ones like Suneya Osama (Garrison), Iman Ali Shah (Royal Palm) and Zeb un Nisa also of Royal Palm. Suneya Osamma is placed at a score of 170 followed by Iman Ali Shah at 171 and Zeb un Nisa at 173.

In the race for honors in handicap category 15-24 the contest is over two rounds and 36 holes.The notable little one in this handicap category is Amina Tiwana and she had a dream like score of net 66 and looked deadly as compared to her opponents.Her nearest rival Dr Fauzia Umber came up with a score of net 74 followed by Laiba Shah at net 75.

Handicap category 25-36 aspirants found Rabia Tiwana in tremendous form and her score of net 68 looks supreme.The next best in this category is Minaa Zainab and her score for 18 holes is net 73.

The Championship will conclude tomorrow Sunday and the prize distribution will take place at 230 p.m. and Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal will award prizes to winners.