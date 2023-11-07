Open Menu

Anamul Haque Approved As Replacement For Shakib In Bangladesh Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Anamul Haque approved as replacement for Shakib in Bangladesh squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad.

Anamul Haque who has played 45 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shakib was ruled out due to a fracture of the index finger of his left-hand sustained during Bangladesh’s match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket & ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold (Independent Representative), Simon Doull (Independent Representative).

