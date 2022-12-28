Anas, Mehwish claim U19 titles of PSF National Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Anas Ali Shah of Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force's Abdullah Nawaz 3-1 in a 31-minute final encounter to seal boys U-19 category title of PSF National Squash Championship 2022 at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Anas made a strong start to take the first game 11-4, but lost the control to concede second game 4-11. However, he stormed back to win the next two games 11-4, 11-8.

In girls U-19 final, Mehwish Ali of Sindh outwitted Pakistan Army's Amna Malik 3-0 to claim the title. Mehwish won the match in 15 minutes by a game score of 11-6, 11-3, 11-2.

Finals of other categories of the championship were also held on Wednesday.

Squash Legend Jansher Khan, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, distributed trophies and prizes among the players. A large number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts also attended the ceremony.

Results:- Boys U-11 Category: Faizan Ali from Pak Army bt Malik Muhammad from KP with a game score of 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in 16 Minutes.

Boys U-13 Category: Huzaifa Shahid from Sindh bt Shahzeb from PAF with a game score of 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in 25 Minutes.

Boys U-15 Category: Nouman Khan from PAF bt Ahmed Rayyan Khalil from PAF with a game score of 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 in 23 Minutes.

Boys U-17 Category: Abdullah Nadeem from Punjab bt Azan Ali from Pak Army with a game score of 11-8, 10-12, 4-11, 11-3, 11-7 in 37 Minutes.

Boys U-19 Category: Anas Ali Shah from Punjab bt Abdullah Nawaz from PAF with a game score of 11-4, 4-11, 11-4, 11-8 in 31 Minutes.

Girls U-15 Category: Mahnoor Ali from Sindh got Walk Over against Sehrish Ali from Sindh, due to high fever.

Girls U-19 Category: Mehwish Ali from Sindh bt Amna Malik from Pak Army with a game score of 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 in 15 minutes.