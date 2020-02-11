UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderlecht Fined As Firework Explodes Near 'keeper Mignolet

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Anderlecht fined as firework explodes near 'keeper Mignolet

Belgian football club Anderlecht have been sanctioned after a firework thrown by a fan exploded next to the visiting ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Belgian football club Anderlecht have been sanctioned after a firework thrown by a fan exploded next to the visiting ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who joined Anderlecht in June as player-manager, appealed to a rowdy section of home fans after the incident as the home side went down 2-1 on the day in a local derby against Club Brugge.

Part of a stand will be closed for one game and the Brussels outfit must pay a fine of 5,000 Euros after the incident.

"We have zero tolerance when a firework is thrown at a goalkeeper, strict measures must be taken," the Belgian Football League said.

Runaway league leaders Club Brugge top the First Division with 57 points after 24 games while Anderlecht are in 9th on 34 points.

Mignolet joined Brugge from Liverpool in July signing a five-year deal.

Related Topics

Football Fine Derby Brugge Brussels Liverpool June July From Top Manchester City

Recent Stories

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Erdogan to Hold Phone Talk ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Must Strongly Deter Attempts to Rewrite WWI ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police to deploy over 2000 cops ahead Tu ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt to spend Rs95 billion on agriculture secto ..

8 minutes ago

Sports week starts at Mehran University of Enginee ..

8 minutes ago

Dacoit killed in crossfire in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.