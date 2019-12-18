UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderson Back In Action As England In Draw

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Anderson back in action as England in draw

England fast bowler James Anderson bowled 11 overs and picked up a wicket on Wednesday in his first outing after more than four months out of action because of injury

Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :England fast bowler James Anderson bowled 11 overs and picked up a wicket on Wednesday in his first outing after more than four months out of action because of injury.

Chris Woakes was England's most successful bowler, taking three for 48 as the tourists bowled out a cricket South Africa Invitation XI for 289 on the second day of a non-first-class two-day match at Willowmoore Park. England, leading by 20 runs on the first innings, declined the chance to bat again as the match ended in a draw.

"It was a good run-out for us," said Woakes, who took all three of his wickets in the space of 11 balls after lunch.

Anderson, who suffered a calf injury after bowling four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston in August, bowled two spells. He sent down six overs with the new ball, conceding 30 runs, and a more impressive five-over spell after lunch when he took one for seven.

Anderson ended a 131-run third wicket stand between Kabelo Sekhukhune (65) and Jacques Snyman (79) when he had Sekhukhune caught behind. Woakes followed up with his three-wicket burst, using the short ball effectively.

"It was a different role, really, bowling a few bouncers. The wicket wasn't responding too much from a length, so at lunchtime we felt we had to change it up a bit, find different ways to get wickets."Three of England's front-line bowlers - Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach - did not travel to Benoni because of illness. All-rounder Ben Stokes was not part of the match squad after only arriving on Tuesday but took the field as a substitute fielder and held a catch.

England will play a three-day first-class match against South Africa A at the same venue, starting on Friday. The first Test starts in Centurion on December 26.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Benoni Same Anderson South Africa August December National University All From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

53 minutes ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

53 minutes ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

53 minutes ago

Over 65000 children targeted to be immunized durin ..

1 minute ago

AKPPA members met with Advisor education

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.