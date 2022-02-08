Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies in March, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies in March, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Anderson, who has 640 Test wickets, and Broad, who has 537 scalps, are among eight players axed from the group that featured in England's shambolic Ashes series against Australia.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has also been left out, while there are first call-ups for Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.