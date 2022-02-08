UrduPoint.com

Anderson, Broad Left Out Of England Test Squad To Face West Indies: ECB

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies in March, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies in March, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Anderson, who has 640 Test wickets, and Broad, who has 537 scalps, are among eight players axed from the group that featured in England's shambolic Ashes series against Australia.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has also been left out, while there are first call-ups for Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Jos Durham Anderson Wales March From

Recent Stories

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

57 seconds ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

58 seconds ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Opposition Leader Says Erdogan Cannot Run ..

Turkish Opposition Leader Says Erdogan Cannot Run for Third Presidential Term

3 minutes ago
 Black Day, shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru death a ..

Black Day, shutdown in IIOJK on Afzal Guru death anniversary Wednesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>