UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anderson Claims 30th Five-for In Sri Lanka Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:04 PM

Anderson claims 30th five-for in Sri Lanka Test

England paceman James Anderson claimed his 30th Test five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :England paceman James Anderson claimed his 30th Test five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Anderson, 38, denied wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella a century after sending him back on 92 and took one more wicket to surpass his previous best of 5-75 in Galle in 2012.

The pace spearhead also became the oldest quick to take a five-for in the sub-continent, surpassing New Zealand great Richard Hadlee who achieved the feat at 37 years of age.

His 30th Test five-for also makes him better than Australia pace great Glenn McGrath who has 29 to his name in a illustrious career that ended in 2007.

Anderson, who replaced Stuart Broad in the XI for this Test, made it count as he struck in his first over of the day to send Angelo Mathews caught behind for 110.

Anderson, who took his Test tally to 606 -- the most by a quick bowler -- returned figures of 6-40 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 381.

Related Topics

Century Australia Sri Lanka Galle Anderson McGrath Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sudan cinema takes inspiration from revolution

2 minutes ago

Biden administration to review US-Taliban withdraw ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v England, second Test

2 minutes ago

Three held with narcotics in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Farmers to avail Rs 5000/acr subsidy on sugarcane ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Reaches Agreement to Produce COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.