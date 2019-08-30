UrduPoint.com
Anderson Out Of The Rest Of The Ashes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:37 PM

Anderson out of the rest of the Ashes

England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series with a calf injury, the England and Wales cricket board announced Friday.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, has not featured in the series since breaking down with the injury after bowling just four overs in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

There had been hopes the 37-year-old Lancashire fast bowler would be fit for next week's fourth Test at Old Trafford.

But after bowling during a second XI match against Durham this week he has been declared unfit for the final two Tests of the series.

England and Australia are currently locked at 1-1 following the hosts' dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

