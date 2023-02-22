UrduPoint.com

Anderson Regrabs Top Position For Bowlers In ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

The remarkable career of James Anderson continues to reach new heights as the England quick has grabbed the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for the sixth time in his career after finishing with seven wickets in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui that helped England win by 267 runs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):The remarkable career of James Anderson continues to reach new heights as the England quick has grabbed the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for the sixth time in his career after finishing with seven wickets in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui that helped England win by 267 runs.

Anderson takes over from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who had been at the top since February 2019. Anderson first became No. 1 in May 2016 and was last at the top in November 2018 before being overtaken by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Anderson is the oldest bowler to top the Test rankings since Australia great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 and the fifth oldest ever.

England batters Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st) and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) have achieved career-best rankings, as have New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Devon Conway. Blundell's first innings knock of 138 has lifted him four places to 11th�while Conway's 77 has helped him move up five places to 17th.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has progressed seven places to ninth after his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test in Delhi, the first time that he is in the top 10 since September 2019.

His spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin has moved to second place while other India spinner Axar Patel's late-order heroics have pushed him into the top five for all-rounders.

Australia's Nathan Lyon has gained two places to reach 15th�after finishing with seven wickets in the match, which his team lost by six wickets.

There are some movements in the ODI rankings too after matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Scotland's George Munsey has gained seven spots to reach 39th�position among batters while Nepal's RK Paudel has progressed from 76th�to 67th. In the bowling rankings, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is up 12 places to 31st�while Scotland seam bowler Safyaan Sharif is up from 51st�to 45th.

In the Men's T20I Rankings, updated after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) versus Afghanistan series, Muhammad Waseem of the UAE is up six places to seventh position even as Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is back to No. 1 with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan slipping behind him.

Related Topics

India Cricket Delhi Afghanistan World ICC Australia Sri Lanka UAE Lyon George Conway Anderson South Africa United Arab Emirates Nepal Rashid Khan Ben Duckett February May September November 2016 2018 2019 From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

5 minutes ago
 WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health ..

WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health supplies

6 minutes ago
 Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Min ..

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty All ..

6 minutes ago
 Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

6 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial t ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes suo moto notice over dela ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Should Fly to Moscow Now if He Wanted to End ..

Biden Should Fly to Moscow Now if He Wanted to End Nuke Crisis - Nobel Peace Gro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.