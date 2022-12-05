Anderson, Robinson help England seal historic win against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :England pacers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson exhibited their class in reverse-swing bowling, claiming four wickets each to help their side pull off a historic 74-run win over Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium, here on Monday.

Captain Ben Stokes and Jack Leach took a wicket each for 69 and 56 runs, respectively. Imam ul Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) began Pakistan innings from overnight score of 80-2.

Imam, who had hit a ton in the first innings remained unfortunate on the final day as he was out for 48 just 2 runs behind in scoring a half century. He was dismissed by James Anderson in the first 20 minutes of the game, when the opener attempted to nudge the ball, giving it straight into Ollie Pope's gloves.

Pakistan reached 100 runs in the 35th over while 150 in the 49th over on the final day.

Saud Shakeel (63) and Mohammad Rizwan (42) were standing tall as Pakistan reached 169 for 3 at lunch. But as the play resumed after, Anderson bowled beautifully and took his second wicket of the day by dismissing Rizwan when he was just 4 runs away (46 off 92 balls) to score a half century. Rizwan, who was edged to keeper, provided an 87-run partnership to the fourth wicket alongside Shakeel.

However, Rizwan achieved yet another milestone during the first Test as he got passed 5000 runs in international cricket, becoming the 28th Pakistan player to achieve the landmark.

Azhar who was retired hurt on Sunday came to bat again as he was fit to play. Shakeel who was playing top-notch cricket on 76 runs ended up hitting in the air (Ollie Robinson over) and was taken by Ben Stokes at short cover. His innings of 76 off 159 included 12 4s.

Meanwhile, Pakistan gained 200 runs in 61.4 overs (375 balls) and were 217 for 5 at drinks, needing 126 runs to victory. Pakistan reached 250 runs in 75 overs. Salman who was pinned lbw by Jack Leach in the 76th over went on for the review and was saved. Pakistan were 257 for 5 in 77.0 overs at tea. Pakistan lost the sixth wicket when Salman (30 0ff 64 balls) tried to hit an inswinger. A review was taken by England which showed he was pinned lbw by Robinson in the 81st over. Salman and Azhar provided a 61-runs partnership to the sixth wicket.

Azhar also didn't stick around much and was gone in the 83rd over again. Azhar who tried to flick Robinson was taken at leg slip by Joe Root thus going for thus going for 40 runs. Pakistan's wickets kept on coming as Zahid Mahmood (1) and Haris Rauf (0) were downed by James Anderson in the 88th over. Though Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali stopped the wicket for almost 9 overs but Leach was determined to win it for England as he pinned Naseem lbw, taking his team to a historic 74 runs victory against the hosts.