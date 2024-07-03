Anderson Takes Seven-wicket Championship Haul Ahead Of England Exit
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) England great James Anderson took seven wickets for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Nottinghamshire on Tuesday -- just eight days before his final Test appearance.
Anderson, in his first Championship match for over a year, took 7-35 -- the best figures in this season's Championship -- as Nottinghamshire were dismissed for 126 in reply to Lancashire's first innings 353-9 declared.
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon then took his 800th first-class wicket as Nottinghamshire were made to follow-on at Southport, with the visitors 84-2 at stumps on the third day, needing a further 143 runs to avoid an innings defeat.
This is the first match the 41-year-old Anderson has played all season as he prepares for the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's starting on July 10.
But in his first competitive cricket match since the fifth Test against India in March, he showed few signs of rustiness as he reeled off a remarkable 10-over opening spell of 6-19.
It was the 55th five-wicket haul of his first-class career.
- 'Arguably the greatest' -
"To have Jimmy doing what he did this morning was amazing to witness," Lyon told the Daily Telegraph after stumps.
"No disrespect to the other bowlers here, but you can just see his class. The extra zip off the wicket, the extra bounce, and that's before you mention the skills, the ability to go both ways, the wobble seam.
"
Lyon, a longtime Ashes rival of Anderson, added: "When I first signed for Lancashire bowling in partnership with Jimmy was one of the big drawcards.
"I've seen it from the other side, but that's the first time I've stood there saying 'come on Jimmy'...That's the beauty of county cricket, to play with arguably the greatest fast bowler to ever play the game. It's pretty special."
Next week's match will be Anderson's 188th Test, with the England spearhead having made his debut back in 2003.
Anderson is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.
But he has decided to bow out of Test cricket after next week's series opener at Lord's, with England having made it clear they wanted to move on ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes.
Anderson, set to become an England fast-bowling mentor once his international career ends, has yet to confirm whether he will retire from county cricket as well this season.
"I am very surprised that England have tapped him on the shoulder and said you've got one more Test and that's it," said Lyon. "He's world-class, probably the best to ever play the game as a fast bowler. His skillset, especially in England, is remarkable."
Recent Stories
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
More Stories From Sports
-
Netherlands 'showed a reaction' in Euros win over Romania: Gakpo10 minutes ago
-
Anderson takes seven-wicket Championship haul ahead of England exit30 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead2 hours ago
-
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results2 hours ago
-
Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of sports4 hours ago
-
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round5 hours ago
-
RISJA marks World Sports Journalists' Day5 hours ago
-
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide5 hours ago