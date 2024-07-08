Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debutants Smith and Atkinson

James Anderson will play his last Test in a team featuring two debutants after Surrey's Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson were selected for this week's series opener against the West Indies at Lord's

England cut short speculation about their side for the first of a three-Test series by naming their XI on Monday -- two days before the start of Wednesday's match.

Anderson's 188th and final Test appearance will mark the end of a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

No fast bowler has taken more than Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches in the five-day game.

But the match will also launch a new era for England as well.

As the lone wicketkeeper in the squad after England dropped Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, Smith's place at number seven was assured before Monday's announcement.

But doubts remained about the composition of England's attack in a team again captained by Ben Stokes.

Atkinson has forced his way in ahead of Durham's Matthew Potts and the uncapped Nottinghamshire quick Dillon Pennington.