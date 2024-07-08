Open Menu

Anderson To Bow Out In England XI Featuring Debutants Smith And Atkinson

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debutants Smith and Atkinson

James Anderson will play his last Test in a team featuring two debutants after Surrey's Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson were selected for this week's series opener against the West Indies at Lord's

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) James Anderson will play his last Test in a team featuring two debutants after Surrey's Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson were selected for this week's series opener against the West Indies at Lord's.

England cut short speculation about their side for the first of a three-Test series by naming their XI on Monday -- two days before the start of Wednesday's match.

Anderson's 188th and final Test appearance will mark the end of a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

No fast bowler has taken more than Anderson's 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches in the five-day game.

But the match will also launch a new era for England as well.

As the lone wicketkeeper in the squad after England dropped Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, Smith's place at number seven was assured before Monday's announcement.

But doubts remained about the composition of England's attack in a team again captained by Ben Stokes.

Atkinson has forced his way in ahead of Durham's Matthew Potts and the uncapped Nottinghamshire quick Dillon Pennington.

Related Topics

India Attack Dillon Durham Anderson National University

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

2 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

6 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

6 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

6 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on hi ..

Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary

25 seconds ago
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to at ..

Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal

26 seconds ago
 PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on ..

PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday

28 seconds ago
 Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing ..

Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman

32 seconds ago
 Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakis ..

Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture

46 minutes ago
 35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

54 minutes ago
 CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports