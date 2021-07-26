UrduPoint.com
Andino Beats Florence In Heavyweight US Surfing Match-up At Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:48 PM

Andino beats Florence in heavyweight US surfing match-up at Olympics

Ichinomiya, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Kolohe Andino ousted fellow American John John Florence in the third round of the surfing competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, as Australia's Stephanie Gilmore suffered a shock exit in the women's event.

The heavyweight US pair were forced into an early showdown after Florence failed to qualify from his first-round heat and had to advance through the repechage.

But Andino set the tone with a massive aerial manoeuvre as soon as the contest got under way, leaving two-time world champion Florence with too much work to do.

"I was paddling into that wave going, 'what am I doing? This wave looks terrible'," Andino said of his gargantuan first effort, which scored 8.50 from the judges.

"It's nice that the judges rewarded it. John and I, our best surfing is aerial surfing, so it was going to be an air show no matter what." Andino and Florence both underwent surgery just weeks before the Games, with Andino recovering from an ankle injury and Florence coming back from a hurt knee.

Surfing legend Kelly Slater -- who has 11 world titles -- was on standby to replace either one of them on the US team.

Florence, who said he felt "pretty close to normal" this week, accepted defeat with good grace.

"I'd rather see each other go further, but that's what happens," he said.

"You come to these events to surf against the best in the world, so I'm not bummed that we came up against each other. That's the challenge of being here."

