UrduPoint.com

Andrade's Story: From Favela To Olympic Gymnastics Fame

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Andrade's story: from favela to Olympic gymnastics fame

Tokyo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The history of the Olympic Games is awash with inspirational tales of athletes overcoming adversity to shine on the biggest stage of all.

Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade's long and at times bleak climb from the favelas of Sao Paulo to the Tokyo podium, after her gold in the women's vault and all-around silver, ranks alongside the best of them.

Young, black, Brazilian and brilliant -- Andrade has travelled far from the days when, as a young girl, she would set out on a two-hour walk from her humble home in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo to train at a gym funded by a social project.

One of eight children, her mother's modest earnings as a maid meant money was tight and food on the table was the priority, not feeding a budding gymnast's ambition to become a star.

But even aged four her talent shone through. From the first day she had earned the nickname "Daianinha de Guarulhos" after Daiane dos Santos, Brazil's world champion gymnast.

"Rebeca arrived with her aunt at the gym, all shy. When I asked her to perform a move, I soon saw an incredible talent, which needed polishing," her first teacher Monica Barroso dos Anjos recalled recently.

Aged nine she went to train for a year in Curitiba, and then joined the Flamengo club in Rio de Janeiro as her dream of emulating her guiding light dos Santos took shape.

With her first successes she bought a new apartment for her family.

Her resilience at overcoming the toughest obstacles was to be tested in the most gruelling way not once, not twice, but three times in the next few years.

Yet not even right knee anterior cruciate ligament surgery in 2015, 2017, and 2019 was enough to extinguish the Olympic flame burning inside her.

- 'Sport represents everyone' - So when silver was dangling around her neck after last week's all-around, and then vault gold on Sunday, it was little wonder she spoke with immense feeling and pride about becoming the first Brazilian woman gymnast to win an Olympic medal.

"It's really good because there are many people like me in Brazil.

"We need help, we need to have people who believe in us. We need people who can see our talents and help us grow in life, so I think it's really fantastic.

"It's important that people can choose what they want to do. It's important that people believe in talents." She said she always considered her story as "a process of improvement because I went through very difficult things".

"I did not get here alone, I had many people helping me and a lot of spiritual help from God." Far from turning her back on her modest beginnings, Andrade has embraced them in Tokyo.

Her floor exercise routine, she's in the final later Monday, is set to "Baile de favela the Brazilian funk music of MC Joao.

"I'm black and I'm going to represent black, white, brown, all colours, green, yellow. Sport has to represent everyone. People look up to you, they want to be you, similar to you," she said.

"So you do your best for yourself and for others. And I believe I've done that today by bringing my music here."

Related Topics

World Music Young Santos Curitiba Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Tokyo Brazil Money Women Sunday 2017 2015 2019 Gold Silver Olympics God Family All From Best Flamengo

Recent Stories

Malicious campaign against Pakistan: FO strongly c ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in different districts tod ..

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

36 minutes ago
 NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in th ..

NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in the country

48 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to ..

Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to remember its martyrs

56 minutes ago
 Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.