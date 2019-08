Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday to close the gap on championship leader Marc Marquez.

Italian Dovizioso pipped five-time world champion Marquez on the final lap for his first race win since the season opener in Qatar in March to move 58 points behind Honda's Spaniard.