Andreescu Pulls Out Of Strasbourg Days Before French Open

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:11 PM

With the French Open just days away, world No.7 Bianca Andreescu pulled out of a key claycourt warmup event in Strasbourg on Wednesday as a precaution after feeling abdominal pain

Strasbourg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :With the French Open just days away, world No.7 Bianca Andreescu pulled out of a key claycourt warmup event in Strasbourg on Wednesday as a precaution after feeling abdominal pain.

The Canadian, who is top seed in the tournament, felt a twinge during her 6-1, 6-4 win against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium on Tuesday.

"I will be pulling out of my next match, because I did feel a little bit of an ab tear, and I don't want to push it at all for Roland Garros," the 20-year-old said.

"I don't want to take any risks. Nothing serious though. It's a little discomfort." The main draw at the French Open starts on Sunday.

Andreescu has had two difficult years since winning the 2019 US Open.

This year alone she abandoned the Miami final against Ashleigh Barty on April 3 and then contracted Covid-19.

