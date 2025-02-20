Andreeva Gallops Past No.2 Swiatek And Into Dubai Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Teenager Mirra Andreeva upset second seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 to reach the last four of the Dubai Championships on Thursday
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Teenager Mirra Andreeva upset second seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-3 to reach the last four of the Dubai Championships on Thursday.
The 17-year-old Russian came from a break down in the second set to win in one hour and 36 minutes and continue the cull of the leading seeds in Dubai.
Andreeva, who also reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, became the youngest semi-finalist in the Dubai tournament's 25-year history.
In their previous meeting in Cincinnati last year, Swiatek fought back from a set down to win 7-5 in the third set.
"Last time we played was a close match and it was tough, it was intense," Andreeva said on Thursday.
"This time I just tried to tell myself to go for my shots, to be aggressive, to not hesitate. I think that helped me to win in a way."
Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner, failed to convert seven break points before finally taking her opponent's serve for a 3-1 lead in the second set but Andreeva responded by taking the next five games.
Andreeva said she had been talking to a psychologist on "how to work with my anger inside, what to do when I don't feel great, how to maintain my level when I feel great, how to keep being me.
"
Swiatek made 33 unforced errors.
"I wasn't really sure where my ball is going to go," the 23-year-old Pole said.
"Mirra is a good player. I already could see that before when we practised and when we played in Cincinnati. It's not like I can win against her when I play worse."
Swiatek had reached at least the last four of her three previous tournaments this season, including the semi-finals at last week's Qatar Open, but was disappointed with her play in the two Gulf events.
"For sure I'm not happy with the results," she said. "There were some things missing that should have been there."
Swiatek joined third seed Coco Gauff, who exited in her opening match, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, fourth-seeded defending champion Jasmine Paolini and fifth seed Jessica Pegula to be knocked out.
Sixth seed Elena Rybakina, who faces unseeded Sofia Kenin later, is the highest ranked player still standing. Andreeva will face the winner of that match in the semi-finals.
Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out Sabalenka, also advanced to the semi-finals by beating Czech Linda Noskova, Pegula's conqueror, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 on Thursday.
