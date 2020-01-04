UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andy Atkinson Visits Pakistan To Help PCB Improve Pitches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve pitches

Andy Atkinson—the British expert, has arrived in Karachi to examine the pitch of national stadium as well as other pitches and will prepare a report for PCB.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Andy Atkinson—the pitch consultant of International Cricket Council, reached in Karachi for the help of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to improve quality of pitches in national grounds here on Saturday.

Andy Atkinson will examine pitches in national cricket grounds and will prepare a draft and will send it to Pakistan Cricket Board. According to the media reports, Atkinson would also meet the pitch curators for better understanding of the pitches.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board said that the best pitches would be prepared for the best performance of the players both batsmen and bowlers.

The pitches which are now under observation recently matches of Sri Lanka almost after more than a decade.

Besides it, Pakistan is going to host Pakistan Super League here at home grounds for the first time. “Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi will host matches of PSC, 2020,” said a senior member of the PCB while seeking anonymity.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka PCB Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi 2020 Media Best

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s pictures of honeymoon ..

30 minutes ago

PM inaugurates 29 Model Police Stations of Punjab ..

56 minutes ago

Australia's Morrison faces fresh fury for bushfire ..

56 minutes ago

SNGPL removes 400 Illegal gas compressors

56 minutes ago

Sana says indictment will not be accepted without ..

1 hour ago

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Sole ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.