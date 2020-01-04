Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve pitches

(@fidahassanain)

Andy Atkinson—the British expert, has arrived in Karachi to examine the pitch of national stadium as well as other pitches and will prepare a report for PCB.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Andy Atkinson—the pitch consultant of International Cricket Council, reached in Karachi for the help of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to improve quality of pitches in national grounds here on Saturday.

Andy Atkinson will examine pitches in national cricket grounds and will prepare a draft and will send it to Pakistan Cricket Board. According to the media reports, Atkinson would also meet the pitch curators for better understanding of the pitches.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board said that the best pitches would be prepared for the best performance of the players both batsmen and bowlers.

The pitches which are now under observation recently matches of Sri Lanka almost after more than a decade.

Besides it, Pakistan is going to host Pakistan Super League here at home grounds for the first time. “Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi will host matches of PSC, 2020,” said a senior member of the PCB while seeking anonymity.