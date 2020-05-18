Anelka uses Dubai Sports Council campaign to send Ramadan greetings and urges fans to heed COVID-19 precautionary measures

Former France international football star Nicolas Anelka has urged fans to heed the precautionary measures put in place by authorities for COVID-19 as they continue their spiritual journey through the final week of this blessed month of Ramadan

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020) Former France international football star Nicolas Anelka has urged fans to heed the precautionary measures put in place by authorities for COVID-19 as they continue their spiritual journey through the final week of this blessed month of Ramadan.

Anelka, who won the 2000 European Championship with France and played for top clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, sent a video message to his fans as part of Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’.

“Salaam Alaykum everybody, Nicolas Anelka,” said the Frenchman, 41, who wears a cap with Eyal Zayed (Zayed’s Sons) written on it in the video. “[Greetings] to all my friends in Dubai, the UAE and the world. We have been very successful until now against the COVID19 virus in leading our life and doing our job. So we have to keep it this way.

“This is a special month, a blessed month which is Ramadan. We have to continue to implement the safety and prevention procedures. So please respect the safety instructions in order to preserve your health and happiness. Be aware of the spaces permitted by the authorities, maintain your distance with others, do your fasting and, of course, keep exercising.

“My message for the Muslims would be – we are blessed. We are lucky to be still here to be able to enjoy this beautiful month. So read a bit more [Holy] Koran, learn a bit more about our beautiful religion, and may Allah accept our prayers. Salaam.”

The ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign, which was launched by Dubai Sports Council following the precautionary restrictions imposed by authorities due to the Covid 19 pandemic, has received widespread support with top football stars like Barcelona’s Croatian ace Ivan Rakitic, Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix backing the campaign alongside greats like Luis Figo of Portugal, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol of Spain, and Italy’s Gennaro Gattuso among many others.

The campaign has also received widespread support from the community with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers. The Council has also organised a number of virtual sports events and webinars under the ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative over the past weeks, including the world’s first ‘Marathon at Home’, and a Virtual Tour Challenge for cycling enthusiasts.

With traditional sports and most of the outdoor activities at a standstill, Dubai Sports Council has been encouraging sports event organisers in the Emirate to embrace virtual sports and esports, and to come up with innovative solutions to keep members of the community engaged in physical activity at home.