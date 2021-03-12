UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angel Di Maria Signs PSG Contract Extension

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Angel Di Maria signs PSG contract extension

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Argentina star Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him to the club until June 2022, the French champions announced on Friday.

In a statement on the club's website, PSG said the deal included the option for an extra season.

Di Maria, who turned 33 last month, joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 having previously starred for Real Madrid. He has also played for Benfica and Rosario Central.

PSG's main focus is on extending the contracts of superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom will see their existing deals expire at the end of next season.

The Qatar-owned club this week ousted Barcelona to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while they curretly sit second in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Lille.

Related Topics

Rosario Lille Barcelona Argentina Manchester United June 2015 From Real Madrid PSG

Recent Stories

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

20 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

20 minutes ago

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

20 minutes ago

Johnson buffeted by Brexit discontent in N.Ireland ..

20 minutes ago

Fatah Says Jailed Leader Barghouti to Back Party, ..

20 minutes ago

144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.