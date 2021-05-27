Angels coach Callaway suspended, fired over harassment claims

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was fired by the team and suspended for the next two seasons on Wednesday after a Major League Baseball investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Callaway, who has been suspended by the Angels since the allegations first emerged in February, has been placed on the MLB's ineligible list until the end of the 2022 season.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr Callaway violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game." The Angels swiftly announced Callaway's dismissal following the MLB announcement.

"Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team said.

"We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation and support their decision.

" The Athletic website had first reported allegations against Callaway in February, with the coach accused of sexually harassing multiple female journalists over a period spanning several years.

Callaway, 46, was accused of subjecting five women to inappropriate behaviour including sending them lewd text messages and requesting nude photographs.

Callaway, who worked as a pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians between 2013 and 2017 before joining the New York Mets as manager from 2018-2019, apologized for his behaviour in a statement on Wednesday.

"My family and I fully support MLB's strong stance against harassment and discrimination and are grateful to the commissioner and his office for their thorough investigation," Callaway said.

"I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable.

"To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn't understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies.

"However, those are my own blind spots, and I take responsibility for the consequences."