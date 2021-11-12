UrduPoint.com

Angels' Ohtani Nabs Silver Slugger Award

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani won the American League Silver Slugger award as top designated hitter in 2021 on Thursday -- a possible precursor to Most Valuable Player honors.

The two-way star, who excelled at the plate and on the pitching mound, became the first Angels player to win the Silver Slugger at DH and the first non-outfielder to win the AL award since Troy Glaus in 2001.

He's just the second Japanese-born recipient of the honor, after three-time winner Ichiro Suzuki.

Ohtani beat out four other Silver Slugger finalists at Designated Hitter -- Houston's Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay's Nelson Cruz and the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo.

Major League Baseball managers and coaches vote on the award and Ohtani's victory was no surprise.

He led the finalists in home runs with 46 and slugging percentage at .592.

He had 100 runs-batted-in, 26 doubles, eight triples, 96 walks, 26 steals and scored 103 runs.

Amid his exploits at the plate he made 23 starts as a pitcher, his rare two-way skills earning comparisons to legendary Babe Ruth and drawing attention even from outside the baseball world.

Time magazine named him among its 100 most influential people of 2021.

He has already been named the MLB Players Choice Outstanding Player and became the 16th recipient of the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award.

He's considered the front-runner among the three finalists for AL MVP honors, which will be announced on November 18.

Silver Slugger awards are given to top hitters at each position in each league.

Among other recipients named Thursday, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, who helped power the Braves to a World Series victory over the Houston Astros, earned his third straight Silver Slugger after batting .300 with 31 home runs.

He was among four Braves players to receive the National League Silver Slugger awards along with second baseman Ozzie Albie, third baseman Austin Riley and pitcher Max Fried.

