Angels star Trout 'not worried' about ongoing back condition

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said Wednesday he is "not worried" about the back condition that team trainer Mike Frostad said he might have to manage for the rest of his career.

"I'm not worried about it," Trout said after the Angels' 4-0 Major League Baseball victory over the Royals in Kansas City.

"You swing a lot and things pop up. I was playing through it for a little bit and it just got to the point where it was time to figure it out." Trout is travelling with the Angels even though he hasn't played since July 12, when he left a game with what was diagnosed as back spasms.

On July 18 he was diagnosed with inflammation in his rib cage and last week he received a cortisone injection for pain.

While he's feeling better, Frostad said in comments posted on the team's website that Trout could be looking at a longterm issue.

"I think we have to have some concern on that," Frostad said. "He's a little more upbeat today and starting to feel like he's getting the benefits (of the injection).

"But long-term, we do have to look at this as something he has to manage not just through the rest of this season but also through the rest of his career probably.

" Frostad said Trout has now been diagnosed with costovertebral dysfunction -- when the joints between the ribs and the vertebrae are irritated, compressed or rotated.

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back," Frostad said, adding that the specialist surgeon consulted "doesn't see a lot of these." Trout said Frostad's comments had sparked an outpouring of support and concern. He was grateful, but made it clear he doesn't believe his career is threatened.

"I got back and my phone was blowing up, said my career's over," Trout said. "That's news to me. It's just that I've got to stay on top of it. It's rare for a baseball player. That's the thing. Just have to stay on top of it.

"I think (Frostad) meant I have to stay on top of my routine that I do on a daily basis to prevent it from coming back." Asked if he thinks he'll play again this season Trout said that was his goal.

"I'm going to see the doctor Sunday. Just a checkup. And go from there. The last two days have been huge steps. I'm excited the way it's going and happy with it. "After a calf injury limited Trout to 36 games last year he has bounced back with 24 home runs and 51 runs-batted-in this season, with a .270 batting average.