Angels Two-way MLB Star Ohtani To Pitch Next Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Angels two-way MLB star Ohtani to pitch next Sunday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani will pitch his first Major League Baseball game since 2018 next Sunday against Oakland and plans on making regular Sunday starts all season.

The 26-year-old Japanese right-hander, who also serves as a designated hitter for the Angels, served only as a batter for the club in 2019 after "Tommy John" tendon replacement surgery.

"Obviously, I'm very excited to be back on the mound. It has been almost two years," Ohtani said through a translator in a posting on the league website.

The Angels are set to open the coronavirus delayed and shortened MLB season Friday at Oakland with Ohtani batting before making his mound return in the third game of the series.

"I want to be prepared to be in the lineup on Opening Day as a hitter and then hopefully we can win the first two games and get some momentum into the third game, which I think I'm going to start," he said.

Ohtani was the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year after batting .285 with 22 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 61 runs batted in plus a 4-2 record in 10 pitching starts with a 3.31 earned-run average and 63 strikeouts.

