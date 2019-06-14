UrduPoint.com
Angels Two-way Star Ohtani Makes History By Hitting For Cycle

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle in Major League Baseball as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Thursday

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle in Major League Baseball as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Ohtani made history with a single to centre field in the seventh inning to cap the cycle -- when a batter hits a home run, triple, double and single in a game.

Ohtani blasted a three-run home run in the first inning, doubled to lead off the inning but was left stranded at third base to finish the inning. It was his eighth home run of the season.

Ohtani recorded his first triple of the season in the fifth inning of the contest in St.

Petersburg, Florida.

He is also the seventh different Angels player to accomplish the feat.

The two-way player Ohtani also continues to progress in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and he could throw from a mound before the all-star break.

"He's getting close," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I don't know the exact date but I would say weeks, assuming everything goes well."Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow in October.

Ohtani was selected as the American League rookie of the year in 2018. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts as a pitcher, and he batted .285 with a .361 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 61 RBIs.

