Angola Enters Second Phase Of Chess Olympiad

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:01 PM

Angola enters second phase of Chess Olympiad

Angolan national chess teams, both male and female, on Sunday qualified for the second phase of the 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

LUANDA, Aug. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Angolan national chess teams, both male and female, on Sunday qualified for the second phase of the 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

The Angolans are now leading Group C with 22 points, beating Ethiopia 6-0, Cyprus 5-1, Sudan 6-0 and Jersey 6-0.

The competition is organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

