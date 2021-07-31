UrduPoint.com

Angry Djokovic Loses To Carreno Busta In Olympics Bronze-medal Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:31 PM

Angry Djokovic loses to Carreno Busta in Olympics bronze-medal match

Novak Djokovic hurled his racquet into the empty stands and smashed another on a net post as he lost his cool on his way to defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics bronze-medal match on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Novak Djokovic hurled his racquet into the empty stands and smashed another on a net post as he lost his cool on his way to defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics bronze-medal match on Saturday.

The 20-time major champion, whose Golden Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, lost 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 as Spain's Carreno Busta won on his sixth match point.

Djokovic and his mixed-doubles partner Nina Stojanovic then withdrew before their bronze-medal match against Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, according to organisers. It was not immediately clear why.

It means that the men's world number one will leave Tokyo without a medal.

It is the first time top seed Djokovic has lost two straight singles matches since defeats by Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer at the 2019 ATP Tour Finals.

The match with Carreno Busta was a gripping encounter played over two hours and 47 minutes in the suffocating Tokyo heat, with both men desperate to secure a medal.

Djokovic, who will bid to win the final leg of the Calendar Grand Slam at the US Open, which starts next month, saved match point in the second-set tie-break to force a decider, and then four more late in the third set.

But Spaniard Carreno Busta, who also knocked out second seed Daniil Medvedev earlier in the tournament, struck 32 winners in an excellent performance, with Djokovic managing just 18.

The 30-year-old finally wrapped up victory in a lengthy final game when his illustrious opponent put a forehand into the net.

Djokovic brought back memories of his infamous default against Carreno Busta last year at the US Open, when he inadvertently struck a ball at a line judge.

This time he threw his racquet high into the empty stands as he saw a break point come and go in the opening game of the third set, and continued to cut an angry figure, destroying another racquet after a miss at the net.

He was given a warning by the umpire after that second incident, but not following the first.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Spain Roger Federer 2019 Gold Olympics Post Top US Open

Recent Stories

Kashmiris have full confidence on Imran Khan: Kamo ..

Kashmiris have full confidence on Imran Khan: Kamoka

2 minutes ago
 Girl drowned in TIMERGARA

Girl drowned in TIMERGARA

2 minutes ago
 Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19

17 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago
 Two children drowned in water, one rescued

Two children drowned in water, one rescued

2 minutes ago
 Checkpoints set up to enforce lockdown in Karachi

Checkpoints set up to enforce lockdown in Karachi

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.