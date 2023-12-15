'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Vincent Kriechmayr picked up the 17th World Cup victory of his career when he edged home to take the first super-G of the winter in Val Gardena on Friday

In the tightest of contests, the 32-year-old Austrian finished just 0.02 seconds ahead of compatriot Daniel Hemetsberger with the Swiss Marco Odermatt another 0.01sec further back.

It marked a third victory for Kriechmayr at the Dolomites' resort following his successes in super-G in 2019 and downhill in 2022.

It made up for his poor performance in Thursday's downhill when the 2021 super-G and downhill world champion slouched home in 17th.

"I was angry after yesterday's downhill," he admitted. "I put that anger into my skiing on this super-G. I had a good run, taking more risks."

It was also a second near-miss in two days for Odermatt after finishing 0.05sec behind the American Bryce Bennett in the downhill.

"It was perhaps one of the easiest super-Gs I have ever competed in," said Odermatt.

"The hundredths (of a second) are not in my favour at the moment. I hope that will change."

Odermatt now holds the outright lead in the overall standings, 15 points ahead of Marco Schwarz who came in fifth.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde missed out badly, making several errors as he finished well down the field in 37th, 1.09sec behind the winner.

"I wanted to do too well and it didn't work for me today," said the Norwegian who promised a better showing in the second downhill at Val Gardena.

"I will rectify all that for Saturday," he added.

Thursday's surprise downhill winner Bennett maintained his good form, finishing 14th.

Friday's super-G was only the fourth men's World Cup event to go ahead this year with seven of the first nine cancelled because of bad weather.

After Saturday's downhill, the action switches to Alta Badia where a giant slalom takes place on Sunday.

