UrduPoint.com

Angry Olympic Snowboard Champ Hirano Demands Better Judging

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Angry Olympic snowboard champ Hirano demands better judging

New Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano says that riders are "putting their lives on the line" but not being scored "accurately", calling for better judging

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :New Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano says that riders are "putting their lives on the line" but not being scored "accurately", calling for better judging.

The dreadlocked Japanese beat retiring legend Shaun White and a host of others to win gold in the men's halfpipe on Friday, but he had to come from behind on his final run to do it.

Hirano said he was "angry" and "didn't understand" why his jaw-dropping second run did not put him into first place, and on Saturday he called for wholesale changes to the judging system.

"We want to have sound standards and I think we should look into exactly what the judges were looking at," said the 23-year-old.

"For the athletes, they're putting their lives on the line, they're giving it their all.

So for the riders, I think some steps need to be taken to address this issue regarding the judges." Hirano called for a "more robust system" and said he thinks judging standards are "not established yet".

He said snowboarding's sense of freedom is "what makes it attractive" but a more rigid structure is needed for competitions.

"The wow factor, how you can touch people through your performance, that's important too," he said.

"But at the Games, in terms of the amplitude, the grabs, we need to measure those accurately and assess those and score those accurately."Hirano was competing at his third Winter Games in Beijing, after winning silver at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

He also competed in skateboarding at the Tokyo Games last summer.

Related Topics

Beijing Tokyo 2018 Gold Silver Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

2 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on Mar ..

Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on March 12

2 minutes ago
 Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as U ..

Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as Ukraine crisis rages

4 minutes ago
 Five dead in fire at Japan rice cracker factory

Five dead in fire at Japan rice cracker factory

4 minutes ago
 DC urged for stern action against illegal town pla ..

DC urged for stern action against illegal town planners

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreig ..

Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreign Minister on February 12 - Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>