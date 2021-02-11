Angry row mars All-Italian classic at Australian Open

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by an official during a furious argument after their five-set classic at the Australian Open Thursday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by an official during a furious argument after their five-set classic at the Australian Open Thursday.

Fognini, the 16th seed prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (14/12) in nearly four hours after a fierce battle on John Cain Arena.

But rather than the traditional polite congratulations, the pair started arguing furiously in Italian, while gesturing and pointing.

Eventually the court supervisor had to step between the pair and tell them to cool off.

"I'm tired," Fognini told an on-court interview immediately afterwards, without discussing the argument.

"Salvatore was fighting every point ... it was up and down, I was lucky.

"That kind of match especially against someone from your own country, are always tough. He gave his all till the end," he added.

The angry ending capped a compelling and seesawing second-round match, with Fognini's reward a clash with Australian 21st seed Alex De Minaur.