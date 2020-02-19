Pakistan's mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Anita Karim and Irfan Ahmed won their respective fights via unanimous decisions in One Championship's ONE Warrior Series 10 card in Singapore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Anita Karim and Irfan Ahmed won their respective fights via unanimous decisions in One Championship's ONE Warrior Series 10 card in Singapore on Wednesday.

According to information received here, Anita defeated Estonia's Marie Ruumet in atom-weight category, improving her pro record to (2-1). While, Irfan, overpowered in straw-weight category to achieve a perfect 2-0 pro record.

Both the athletes competed for full three rounds and were declared winners by the judges.

Another Pakistan, Shahzaib Rindh, who fights in featherweight kickboxing was knocked out by Sasha Moisa of Ukraine.