Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Left-handed opening batsman Saim Ayub will not take any further part in the match against the Proteas after he injured his right ankle while fielding on the first morning of the second and last test match of the two match series in Newlands, Cape Town on Friday.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan team media manager, Saim underwent X-rays and MRI tests in the afternoon and the reports have been sent to specialists in London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket.