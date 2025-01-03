Ankle Injury Rules Saim Ayub Out Of Newlands Test Match
Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Left-handed opening batsman Saim Ayub will not take any further part in the match against the Proteas after he injured his right ankle while fielding on the first morning of the second and last test match of the two match series in Newlands, Cape Town on Friday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Left-handed opening batsman Saim Ayub will not take any further part in the match against the Proteas after he injured his right ankle while fielding on the first morning of the second and last test match of the two match series in Newlands, Cape Town on Friday.
According to the information made available by the Pakistan team media manager, Saim underwent X-rays and MRI tests in the afternoon and the reports have been sent to specialists in London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket.
Recent Stories
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one
More Stories From Sports
-
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match2 minutes ago
-
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious4 hours ago
-
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success4 hours ago
-
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir4 hours ago
-
Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship enter semifinal4 hours ago
-
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January5 hours ago
-
Rohit omission from decisive Test 'emotional' says India's Pant9 hours ago
-
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today10 hours ago
-
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Africa10 hours ago
-
Australia in charge as Boland rips through Rohit-less India11 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 scores22 hours ago