BEIJING, Feb. 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Anna Gasser of Austria defended her women's snowboard big air title with a stunning 1260 performance in the final run at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Big Air Shougang on Tuesday.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand and Kokomo Murase of Japan took the silver and bronze, respectively.

China's Rong Ge placed fifth with 160.00 points, the best ever finish for a Chinese athlete in the event.