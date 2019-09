Dutch ace Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's road race world title at Harrogate on Saturday after gambling and launching a solo attack 100km out

Harrogate, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :

Huge crowds cheered van Vleuten home as she beat her compatriot Anna van der Breggen, the 2018 champion, by 2min 15sec with Australia's Amanda Spratt third.