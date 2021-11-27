Annual Day Sports Gala at GGHSS Lady Griffith Peshawar ends

The Inter-School Lady Griffith Peshawar Sports Gala of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School concluded here at Lady Griffith Higher Secondary School on Saturday wherein all the position holders of the various Games were awarded trophies and cash prizes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Inter-School Lady Griffith Peshawar Sports Gala of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School concluded here at Lady Griffith Higher Secondary School on Saturday wherein all the position holders of the various Games were awarded trophies and cash prizes.

MPA Dr. Samira Shams, Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly attended the closing ceremony of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lady Griffith Peshawar Sports Gala as chief guest.

The girls attired in traditional dresses displayed enthralling performance during the concluding ceremony of the Girls Sports Gala. The girls from schools all over the district performed the traditional dance, PT Show and Band to the tunes of music.

The audience lauded the performances of the students. Over 1,100 students from different educational institutions participated in different contests of badminton, table tennis, volleyball, netball and other games.

The Lady Griffith children presented national anthem, followed welcome song superbly prepared by Lady Griffith students who wore different costumes to highlight the true culture of all the provinces. All the 27 schools presented a smart March Past and the position holder Band of Comprehensive enthralled the sitting spectators with their excellent display of long songs. The kids of various school presented PT display In her speech, Dr. Samira Shams said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is a sportsman and prefers healthy activities. She said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is taking steps for women's sports and currently a separate gymnasium for the women in all seven divisional headquarters are being under construction with the total cost of Rs.

700.

She said equal opportunities have been ensured to the women players so that they should come up and excel at national and international levels. Dr. Samira Shams along with mental development, physical development is also very important.

Dr. Samira Shams said that Sports and education are inseparable. She said in this digital age, we have to take physical sports with us and in society, women are showing their mettle in every sphere. She said women have made Pakistan famous in various fields in the world.

MPA Dr. Samira Shams Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly lauded the efforts of the students of Govt schools for their stunning performance of the students and advised them to take active part in sports activities as a healthy mind resides in healthy body.

She said the govt is giving due importance to games and also encouraging female students to come and take active part in sports. She urged upon the teachers to involve the students in healthy sports activities as the govt have already announced a separate grant to each of the school to be utilized only on sports activities.

At the end, MPA Dr. Samira Shams gave away trophies certificates to the position holders' students of all participating girls' schools.