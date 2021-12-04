Annual Inter-School Games concludes

The annual Inter-School competition concluded in Dir Lower with all 128 high and higher secondary schools teams took part in different competitions held here at Centennials Model School Timergara

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) ::The annual Inter-School competition concluded in Dir Lower with all 128 high and higher secondary schools teams took part in different competitions held here at Centennials Model school Timergara.

Former Provincial Minister Muzaffar Syed, District education Officer Dir Lower Muftahuddin, Principal Centennial Model School Timergara Nisar Ahmad were also present.

General Secretary of the sports Committee Salahuddin and Mohammad Shah, President of the Teachers' Organization were also present.

According to details, 128 teams from all over the district participated in the various competitions of the tournaments.

At the end of the ceremony, a prize distribution ceremony was also held in which all the position holders awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes. At the end, collective prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation.